Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 29 November 2022

Updates 2022-11-29

Share · View all patches · Build 10034853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fix leaderboard scroll buttons not working correctly in overall mode.
  • Add dungeon completion badges.
  • Fix dark quads on fonts.
  • Fix NullRef during locker intro tutorial.
  • Fix the 3 first dungeons in the town show class and badge completion.
  • Fix scaling on rainbow sprite.
  • Refactor ManaStrengthEffect.
  • Spirit strength can now stack, but with decreased impact each stack.
  • Transmuter spirit strength no longer drains mana.
  • Transmuter gains 1 CP per mana spent.
  • Fix crash when StimulateEconomyQuest has been completed before AdvisorTutorialMapQuest_2.
  • Add UPLOAD_ATTEMPTS_MAX to daily run handler. Then show continue button instead.
  • Fix Stone tiles not dissapearing correctly in Rock Garden.
  • Fix class name appearing twice for monster classes.
  • Fix Evolvia's stacking deathgaze.
  • Rebuild conversion display area as a button.
  • Add conversion mode after clicking the conversion display.
  • Show paths for translocation and conversion modes.
  • Fix player base damage display not taking Weakening into account.
  • Fix WarlordGoatHornItem using old graphics.
  • Fix text in toast header overflowing.
  • Fix advisor tasks showing up too early.
  • Fix advisor tasks not updating.
  • Fix text wrapping on DERP UI.
  • Fix orc collider and placement.
  • Fix adventure button looking wrong initially.
  • Added more defensive checking for UIRefreshPanelEvent.
  • Change text so that it doesn't overlap previous letters.
  • Fix Spell-cast sparkle sticks around if you "Retire".
  • Add defensive catch to UI advisor.
  • Tweaks to some swamp environment assets to make enemies pop more.
  • Prevent accolade data leaking out of daily runs.
  • Spider automaton portrait.
  • Fix bug showing experience bonus would be lost when killing a no-exp enemy.
  • Fix goblin conversion experience prediction being too large.
  • Simulate god conversion and desecration correctly.
  • Prevent worship/conversion/desecration buttons in the Altar panel from leaving the simulation in a dirty state.

