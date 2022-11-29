Updates 2022-11-29

Changelog:
- Fix leaderboard scroll buttons not working correctly in overall mode.
- Add dungeon completion badges.
- Fix dark quads on fonts.
- Fix NullRef during locker intro tutorial.
- Fix the 3 first dungeons in the town show class and badge completion.
- Fix scaling on rainbow sprite.
- Refactor ManaStrengthEffect.
- Spirit strength can now stack, but with decreased impact each stack.
- Transmuter spirit strength no longer drains mana.
- Transmuter gains 1 CP per mana spent.
- Fix crash when StimulateEconomyQuest has been completed before AdvisorTutorialMapQuest_2.
- Add UPLOAD_ATTEMPTS_MAX to daily run handler. Then show continue button instead.
- Fix Stone tiles not dissapearing correctly in Rock Garden.
- Fix class name appearing twice for monster classes.
- Fix Evolvia's stacking deathgaze.
- Rebuild conversion display area as a button.
- Add conversion mode after clicking the conversion display.
- Show paths for translocation and conversion modes.
- Fix player base damage display not taking Weakening into account.
- Fix WarlordGoatHornItem using old graphics.
- Fix text in toast header overflowing.
- Fix advisor tasks showing up too early.
- Fix advisor tasks not updating.
- Fix text wrapping on DERP UI.
- Fix orc collider and placement.
- Fix adventure button looking wrong initially.
- Added more defensive checking for UIRefreshPanelEvent.
- Change text so that it doesn't overlap previous letters.
- Fix Spell-cast sparkle sticks around if you "Retire".
- Add defensive catch to UI advisor.
- Tweaks to some swamp environment assets to make enemies pop more.
- Prevent accolade data leaking out of daily runs.
- Spider automaton portrait.
- Fix bug showing experience bonus would be lost when killing a no-exp enemy.
- Fix goblin conversion experience prediction being too large.
- Simulate god conversion and desecration correctly.
- Prevent worship/conversion/desecration buttons in the Altar panel from leaving the simulation in a dirty state.
Changed files in this update