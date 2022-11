Share · View all patches · Build 10034721 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 05:59:13 UTC by Wendy

We will be rolling out the 0.72.0b Hotfix at 22:00 (PT).

The hotfix is maintenance free but will require both a client update and server distribution.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

(The server distribution will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)

*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

