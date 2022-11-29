 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across-Stitch update for 29 November 2022

1.0.3 - Better Puzzles

Share · View all patches · Build 10034587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Difficulty consistency improved between puzzles
  • Puzzles with 2 solutions are far more rare (it will never be 0% with random generation sadly, but I plan to make a puzzle pack in a future 2.0 update to compensate this)

Minor Changes

  • Puzzles' sizes are now in sets. Puzzles start with their smallest dimension, then after a few puzzles, go up one in height, then after a few more puzzles, go up one in width and down one in height, then repeat this cycle.
  • Game Mode A tutorial is more descriptive

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where tutorial would show twice

Changed files in this update

Depot 2188221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link