1.0.3 - Better Puzzles

Puzzles with 2 solutions are far more rare (it will never be 0% with random generation sadly, but I plan to make a puzzle pack in a future 2.0 update to compensate this)
Minor Changes
Puzzles' sizes are now in sets. Puzzles start with their smallest dimension, then after a few puzzles, go up one in height, then after a few more puzzles, go up one in width and down one in height, then repeat this cycle.
Game Mode A tutorial is more descriptive
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where tutorial would show twice
