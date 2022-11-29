v0.9.3 Moderate effects of poison, etc.

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
■Changes :
Player :
- Slow down the effect of “poison”.
- Shorten the duration of “dangement”.
- Some doors have been made easier to pass through.
- Izuna (transformed Izuna) is less likely to fall between pitfalls and bamboo spears.
Ayakashi :
- Ayakashi regains HP when he eats, and the effect is displayed when he does so.
- “Bygone Rat”, “Hardened Rat” and “Flaming Rat” can hear sounds from the next room when they are eating.
- “Bygone Rat” will stop being angry after a certain period of time or when eating.
- “Hardened Rat” and “Flaming Rat” are now attracted to food even when panicking.
■Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a problem that prevents the “Bear Trap” from being applied.
- Fixed a problem that the time elapses while praying in the Shrine Room and Altar Room.
- Fixed some English (and Japanese) texts.
- Fixed a problem where Ayakashi who survived being burned out of the “Zabutondamari” would continue to wander around.
- Fixed other minor glitches.
