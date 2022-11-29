 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 29 November 2022

v0.9.3 Moderate effects of poison, etc.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Changes :

Player :
  • Slow down the effect of “poison”.
  • Shorten the duration of “dangement”.
  • Some doors have been made easier to pass through.
  • Izuna (transformed Izuna) is less likely to fall between pitfalls and bamboo spears.
Ayakashi :
  • Ayakashi regains HP when he eats, and the effect is displayed when he does so.
  • “Bygone Rat”, “Hardened Rat” and “Flaming Rat” can hear sounds from the next room when they are eating.
  • “Bygone Rat” will stop being angry after a certain period of time or when eating.
  • “Hardened Rat” and “Flaming Rat” are now attracted to food even when panicking.

■Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a problem that prevents the “Bear Trap” from being applied.
  • Fixed a problem that the time elapses while praying in the Shrine Room and Altar Room.
  • Fixed some English (and Japanese) texts.
  • Fixed a problem where Ayakashi who survived being burned out of the “Zabutondamari” would continue to wander around.
  • Fixed other minor glitches.

