- Made 'Ballistra' weaker.
- Made 'Mace' stronger.
- Require slightly less XP to level up at higher levels, so the level cap is lowered.
- Fixed Gems count display at the end of level.
- Removed max gems from HUD display, too confusing with Mana.
- Added lots of rendering optimizations.
HellEscape update for 28 November 2022
Balancing and Optimizations
