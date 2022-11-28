 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 28 November 2022

Balancing and Optimizations

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made 'Ballistra' weaker.
  • Made 'Mace' stronger.
  • Require slightly less XP to level up at higher levels, so the level cap is lowered.
  • Fixed Gems count display at the end of level.
  • Removed max gems from HUD display, too confusing with Mana.
  • Added lots of rendering optimizations.

Changed files in this update

