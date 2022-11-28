 Skip to content

satryn deluxe update for 28 November 2022

1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • reduced minimum aspect ratio, which should better accommodate portrait orientation and non-widescreen displays.
  • "really quit?" menu is less confusing.
  • fixed a bug that could cause a score to not upload and then disappear forever. (thank you for your sacrifice, MrUnbecoming.)

