- reduced minimum aspect ratio, which should better accommodate portrait orientation and non-widescreen displays.
- "really quit?" menu is less confusing.
- fixed a bug that could cause a score to not upload and then disappear forever. (thank you for your sacrifice, MrUnbecoming.)
satryn deluxe update for 28 November 2022
1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
