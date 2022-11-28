- Fixed a bug which prevented players from entering Pupperwave and Mars levels
- A new hat???
Ollie-Oop update for 28 November 2022
Quick Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ollie-Oop Mac Depot 895761
- Loading history…
Ollie-Oop Depot Depot 895762
- Loading history…
Ollie-Oop Linux Depot 895763
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update