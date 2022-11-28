 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ollie-Oop update for 28 November 2022

Quick Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10033236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug which prevented players from entering Pupperwave and Mars levels
  • A new hat???

Changed files in this update

Ollie-Oop Mac Depot 895761
  • Loading history…
Ollie-Oop Depot Depot 895762
  • Loading history…
Ollie-Oop Linux Depot 895763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link