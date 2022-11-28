Tynedalers!
The Dunstanburgh Castle update has landed. A huge range changes have come to Tynedale:
New Enemy:
- Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No its … it’s the killer falcon! The new falcon is up in the sky and will be swooping in to aid your misery!
Gameplay Improvements:
- Save inventory choices between loads
- Rumble features for gamepad players. Buzzzzz…
Update UI and UX:
- New dialogue boxes for rewards, signposts, NPCs and books
- New font
- Dungeon keys displayed in the top left corner, under heart pieces
- Coins fade out after a few seconds, keeping the camera clean
- Loading bar when starting the game
- Sound effects when selecting new weapons
Richer World:
- Take a trip to the beach, with waves and sounds
- Animated rocks in the river
- Fish in the water
- More sound FX in the world
- NPCs greet the player
- Additional pixelated animations
- Shadows and overlaps added to word objects
- New enemy and obstacle graphic designs
Bug Fixes:
- Shop UI in the Overworld has been fixed
- Sound effects for the Chillingham bull fixed
- Other bug fixes and performance issues fixed
Check out the new screenshots for more!
Changed files in this update