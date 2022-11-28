 Skip to content

The Legends of Tynedale update for 28 November 2022

Dunstanburgh Castle

The Legends of Tynedale update for 28 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tynedalers!

The Dunstanburgh Castle update has landed. A huge range changes have come to Tynedale:

New Enemy:

  • Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No its … it’s the killer falcon! The new falcon is up in the sky and will be swooping in to aid your misery!

Gameplay Improvements:

  • Save inventory choices between loads
  • Rumble features for gamepad players. Buzzzzz…

Update UI and UX:

  • New dialogue boxes for rewards, signposts, NPCs and books
  • New font
  • Dungeon keys displayed in the top left corner, under heart pieces
  • Coins fade out after a few seconds, keeping the camera clean
  • Loading bar when starting the game
  • Sound effects when selecting new weapons

Richer World:

  • Take a trip to the beach, with waves and sounds
  • Animated rocks in the river
  • Fish in the water
  • More sound FX in the world
  • NPCs greet the player
  • Additional pixelated animations
  • Shadows and overlaps added to word objects
  • New enemy and obstacle graphic designs

Bug Fixes:

  • Shop UI in the Overworld has been fixed
  • Sound effects for the Chillingham bull fixed
  • Other bug fixes and performance issues fixed

Check out the new screenshots for more!

