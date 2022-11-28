First Expansion: "Martja the Unlucky"

Share · View all patches · Build 10033063 · Last edited 28 November 2022 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

This update includes the new expansion, Martja the Unlucky. It is set a few years after the events of the main game, with a length of 1 hour.

There's also some other stuff. Mostly fixes (big thank you to the cool person who reported all of the bugs):

Gave Lea new lines at various points throughout Chapter 3.

Fixed bug which could force you to reload a save in New Derva. Fortunately the conditions for it to happen were pretty convoluted.

Fixed bug which could get you stuck inside a wall in Chapter 2's Goldspear.

Fixed some spots where you could walk through walls and such.

Fixed a bug which allowed you to repeat the worm hunting quest in Chapter 3's Rose.

Fixed a bug where you could rent a room multiple times in Chapter 3's Rose.

Fixed possible bug where you could sleep in Chapter 3's Rose without renting the room.