[28.11.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Added
- In-game changelog (accessible via Main Menu).
Fixed
- Fixed a bug that prevented the game date shown in UI to be updated and properly formatted.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the puppet shown in CharacterCreation to be rotated when using mouse & keyboard as input.
