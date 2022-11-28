 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 28 November 2022

[28.11.22] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG

Added
  • In-game changelog (accessible via Main Menu).
Fixed
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the game date shown in UI to be updated and properly formatted.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the puppet shown in CharacterCreation to be rotated when using mouse & keyboard as input.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/

