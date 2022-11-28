 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ORX update for 28 November 2022

v0.9.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10032949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug tied to Giga ORX, causing the game to freeze in multiple instances
  • Fixed card charges having wrong placement during card previews in events
  • Fixed roads dissapearing upon completion in Act 4

Changed files in this update

ORX Content Depot 1071141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link