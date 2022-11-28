Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug tied to Giga ORX, causing the game to freeze in multiple instances
- Fixed card charges having wrong placement during card previews in events
- Fixed roads dissapearing upon completion in Act 4
Changed files in this update