 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Project update for 28 November 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10032883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features:
  • Male Wizard now wears the same hat as Female Wizard.
Bug fixes:
  • Play Time is no longer counted while the system is in sleep mode. This is to accommodate pausing the game by putting the Steam Deck into sleep mode while the game is running.
  • Fixed the Archive's reported location of randomized monsters.
  • Fixed the Spoiler Log's reported location of randomized drops.
  • When items are randomized, the Luxury Equipment Shop will now properly provide rewards even if the Luxury Pass and/or Luxury Pass V2 has already been acquired.

Changed files in this update

Crystal Project Windows Depot 1637731
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project Linux Depot 1637732
  • Loading history…
Crystal Project MacOS Depot 1637733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link