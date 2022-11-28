Crystal Project Update: Version 1.3.3

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
New features:
- Male Wizard now wears the same hat as Female Wizard.
Bug fixes:
- Play Time is no longer counted while the system is in sleep mode. This is to accommodate pausing the game by putting the Steam Deck into sleep mode while the game is running.
- Fixed the Archive's reported location of randomized monsters.
- Fixed the Spoiler Log's reported location of randomized drops.
- When items are randomized, the Luxury Equipment Shop will now properly provide rewards even if the Luxury Pass and/or Luxury Pass V2 has already been acquired.
