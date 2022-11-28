 Skip to content

Warbox Sandbox update for 28 November 2022

v1.70

Share · View all patches · Build 10032831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Roman + Greek units
  • AI Optimization
  • Melee rework
  • Melee damage nerf
  • Weapons no longer cause user to take damage
  • Control any highlighted units by pressing the "Interact" key

