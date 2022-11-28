- Roman + Greek units
- AI Optimization
- Melee rework
- Melee damage nerf
- Weapons no longer cause user to take damage
- Control any highlighted units by pressing the "Interact" key
Warbox Sandbox update for 28 November 2022
v1.70
Patchnotes via Steam Community
