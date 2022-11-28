 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 28 November 2022

Update 11/28/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10032691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Changed the main game menu
  2. Added different sound names for different types of ATGMs (for modding)
  3. Small changes in the aiming of rifle grenades

Changed files in this update

Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front Content Depot 312981
