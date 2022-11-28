 Skip to content

Gunvein update for 28 November 2022

Leaderboard Update

Build 10032677

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New scrollable leaderboards that show stage progress & character used
  • Changed tutorial progression, only the Gunvein Basics tutorial is mandatory now
  • Fixed boss timeout crash
  • Added an invincibility cancel to make scoring less frustrating (quickly tap both shot + lockon twice when invincible)
  • Added fragment count set up into practice mode
  • Some other small fixes/tweaks

