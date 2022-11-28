- New scrollable leaderboards that show stage progress & character used
- Changed tutorial progression, only the Gunvein Basics tutorial is mandatory now
- Fixed boss timeout crash
- Added an invincibility cancel to make scoring less frustrating (quickly tap both shot + lockon twice when invincible)
- Added fragment count set up into practice mode
- Some other small fixes/tweaks
Gunvein update for 28 November 2022
Leaderboard Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update