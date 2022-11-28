 Skip to content

LakeSide update for 28 November 2022

Hotfix 0.6.2a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix fixing a couple of important issues:

  • Steam achievements should be working again
  • Fixed an issue where some buildings could disappear when you loaded a game
  • Other minor issues

Thank you!

