Patch 0.4.3

New weapon added:
Javelin is a versatile weapon that can be used in both melee and ranged combat. After the javelin hits an object or enemy, it can be picked up and used in combat by the player.
There are two types of javelins:
- The default javelin is larger and slower with increased damage, both ranged and melee, but with a lower attack speed. It has a quantity of one, so if the player throws it, it will return to the hand after a time, based on the attack speed.
- The quick javelin is a stack of multiple javelins, smaller in size with lower but more compact damage and an increased attack speed. If the javelin is being thrown, after a delay, another one will spawn at the player's hand.
Changed files in this update