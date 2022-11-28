Version 0.0.56

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
New Content:
- New Battlefield: Uptown Apartment
- New Map: ZantoCorp-Secubotics region border. Anti-Robot Sentiments Adventure
- Adventure: Anti-Robot Sentiments combat flow and levelup flow setup
- Adventure: Updated Battle areas for Organized Harvestors adventure
Art Improvements:
- Art: Added Mobile HQ Flying sound. Improved lighting
- Art: Devries Bunker Cutscene set
- Art: Setup Algeron Traveling Cutscene Set
- Cutscene: Anti-Robot Sentiments -- Added Glitch interference to Bunker Cutscene
UI Improvements:
- UI: From the Boss in key Adventures, all segments skip Map Travel and auto-start
- Localization: TONS and TONS! Too much to list!
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Clinic Service panels no longer begin highlighted
- Bug Fix: Continue button no longer shows up if you back out on the Difficulty Select screen
- Bug Fix: Draft Difficulty Selection back button now returns you to the Draft Select screen
- Bug Fix: Nevyn's Double Load now has a Character animation
- Bug Fix: now correctly shows your cards stats at start of turn
- Bug Fix: Prevents error when formatting nothing for Duration Description
- Bug Fix: Progression UI Localize Null-Ref
- Bug Fix: Wrong Card Name for Combo - Double Damage - Bonus Card
- Bug Fix: Disabled UI Hover sounds during Scene Load
Project:
- Project: Added Editor Tool to find Orphaned Enemy Cards
- Project: Added QA Step for Cutscene Settings
- Project: Added QA Step to check for any Encounters that don't have a Battlefield set
- Project: Added Translator Cheat Code to Force Update Translations
- Project: Added Update Banner v0.0.55
- Project: Leaves ZantoCorp adventure still disabled in build copy
- Project: Update Banner Art for v0.0.56
- Project: Upversion to V0.0.56
- Project: Added QA step for terms
- Project: Improved QA Tool
