Metroplex Zero update for 28 November 2022

Version 0.0.56

Build 10032462

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New Battlefield: Uptown Apartment
  • New Map: ZantoCorp-Secubotics region border. Anti-Robot Sentiments Adventure
  • Adventure: Anti-Robot Sentiments combat flow and levelup flow setup
  • Adventure: Updated Battle areas for Organized Harvestors adventure

Art Improvements:

  • Art: Added Mobile HQ Flying sound. Improved lighting
  • Art: Devries Bunker Cutscene set
  • Art: Setup Algeron Traveling Cutscene Set
  • Cutscene: Anti-Robot Sentiments -- Added Glitch interference to Bunker Cutscene

UI Improvements:

  • UI: From the Boss in key Adventures, all segments skip Map Travel and auto-start
  • Localization: TONS and TONS! Too much to list!

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Clinic Service panels no longer begin highlighted
  • Bug Fix: Continue button no longer shows up if you back out on the Difficulty Select screen
  • Bug Fix: Draft Difficulty Selection back button now returns you to the Draft Select screen
  • Bug Fix: Nevyn's Double Load now has a Character animation
  • Bug Fix: now correctly shows your cards stats at start of turn
  • Bug Fix: Prevents error when formatting nothing for Duration Description
  • Bug Fix: Progression UI Localize Null-Ref
  • Bug Fix: Wrong Card Name for Combo - Double Damage - Bonus Card
  • Bug Fix: Disabled UI Hover sounds during Scene Load

Project:

  • Project: Added Editor Tool to find Orphaned Enemy Cards
  • Project: Added QA Step for Cutscene Settings
  • Project: Added QA Step to check for any Encounters that don't have a Battlefield set
  • Project: Added Translator Cheat Code to Force Update Translations
  • Project: Added Update Banner v0.0.55
  • Project: Leaves ZantoCorp adventure still disabled in build copy
  • Project: Update Banner Art for v0.0.56
  • Project: Upversion to V0.0.56
  • Project: Added QA step for terms
  • Project: Improved QA Tool

