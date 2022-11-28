Patch v0.5.2: "Medium" revamp and new achievements!

This update features a revamp of the Medium Difficulty, as the previous obstacle density updates made it too dense and difficult in some cases (especially for songs in the range of 90 to 100 BPM), and was identical to the extreme density of "Intense" in the vast majority of cases, lacking its own identity.

This resulted in a larger than intended difficult jump between Relaxing and Medium.

Medium's obstacle density will now instead have low density at low tempo, while keeping a high density at high tempo.

If you like the extreme density of Intense combined with the "4 colors" input type of Medium, you can use the "Custom Difficulty" menu to re-create this set of rules.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Changes

Revamped the obstacle density in Medium difficulty to progressively follow the tempo, up to 190BPM, which results in lower density for low tempo songs while keeping a high density for high tempo songs

Slightly lowered the obstacle density in Relaxing

Added 2 new long-term aspirational achievements: one for playing 500 tracks, and one for completing 100 perfect Intense tracks!

Added a secret achievement

Lowered the threshold for Flying Intensity once again, to make flying sections more common

Added additional particle effects on successful inputs, to give them more impact (but without making them distracting either)

Changed the "Diverse" input pattern from Custom Difficulty to be able to generate the same color twice in a row in some occasions

In Playlist Mode, you can now skip to the next track directly from the Track Loading Screen (but only once the track is loaded)

The "artist" tag is now displayed on the Track Loading screen (useful in Playlist Mode)

Melody's hair is now darker when failing an input

Bug Fixes