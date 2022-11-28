Release Notes #37 (Version: 1.0.8367.23487)

New Functionality:
- Canals and crossing which allow land units to transit water, are now marked on the map with red arrows. For example: Suez Canal, Turkish Straights, etc.
Tuning
- Surface ships firing guns at submarines had the same chance to hit as they would against other surface ships. This has been reduced to reflect the difficulty in targeting submarines.
- Increased damage done by sabotage missions.
- Added a bit more randomness to the research progress made, to better reflect the uncertainty associated with research.
Changes:
- When sabotage target is not specified, the mission will now target the best target in the largest factory region. Previously it targeted the first production item in the region.
- When conquering a major country, the conqueror will capture half of the stockpiled resources. Previously, this only occurred with the creation of Vichy France.
- Added airfields to Alice Springs, Carins, Townville, Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne in Australia.
[*} Removed retired German ship Hanover from starting Order of Battle, and added missing ships Scharnhorst and Gneisenau
Bug Fixes:
- Corrects a bug where the AI unintentionally gets a large number of transport points at higher difficulty levels.
- Fixed a bug where Paratroop unit using Strategic Redeploy was constrained by Air Range when they initiated the SR from a region with an airbase.
- Fixed a map error which prevented you from moving between Dusseldorf and Liege, even though the map shows a border.
- Fixed a map error which prevented moving from Sumbawanga to Mukunsa
- Fixed a bug where sabotage mission fails if primary target not found. Should have targeted best available target.
- Fixed a bug when sabotaging resources (coal, oil, metal, food) would fail.
- Fixed a bug where if you didn't also have an ID Production Mission, a specific sabotage mission would not find a target.
- Sabotage missions against a specific target type would always pick the same production item. Now the mission will target the production item whose production has progressed the furthest within the region.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when generating a supply unit from a depot to a unit.
- Army, Air Fleet, and Naval Fleet filters on Future Name Screen should be working properly now.
Changed files in this update