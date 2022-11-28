 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Destiny of the World update for 28 November 2022

Release Notes #37 (Version: 1.0.8367.23487)

Share · View all patches · Build 10032240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Functionality:

  • Canals and crossing which allow land units to transit water, are now marked on the map with red arrows. For example: Suez Canal, Turkish Straights, etc.

Tuning

  • Surface ships firing guns at submarines had the same chance to hit as they would against other surface ships. This has been reduced to reflect the difficulty in targeting submarines.
  • Increased damage done by sabotage missions.
  • Added a bit more randomness to the research progress made, to better reflect the uncertainty associated with research.

Changes:

  • When sabotage target is not specified, the mission will now target the best target in the largest factory region. Previously it targeted the first production item in the region.
  • When conquering a major country, the conqueror will capture half of the stockpiled resources. Previously, this only occurred with the creation of Vichy France.
  • Added airfields to Alice Springs, Carins, Townville, Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne in Australia.
    [*} Removed retired German ship Hanover from starting Order of Battle, and added missing ships Scharnhorst and Gneisenau

Bug Fixes:

  • Corrects a bug where the AI unintentionally gets a large number of transport points at higher difficulty levels.
  • Fixed a bug where Paratroop unit using Strategic Redeploy was constrained by Air Range when they initiated the SR from a region with an airbase.
  • Fixed a map error which prevented you from moving between Dusseldorf and Liege, even though the map shows a border.
  • Fixed a map error which prevented moving from Sumbawanga to Mukunsa
  • Fixed a bug where sabotage mission fails if primary target not found. Should have targeted best available target.
  • Fixed a bug when sabotaging resources (coal, oil, metal, food) would fail.
  • Fixed a bug where if you didn't also have an ID Production Mission, a specific sabotage mission would not find a target.
  • Sabotage missions against a specific target type would always pick the same production item. Now the mission will target the production item whose production has progressed the furthest within the region.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when generating a supply unit from a depot to a unit.
  • Army, Air Fleet, and Naval Fleet filters on Future Name Screen should be working properly now.

Changed files in this update

Destiny of the World Content Depot 1264791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link