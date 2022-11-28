 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CULTIC update for 28 November 2022

CULTIC: Chapter One - v013c BETA Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10031737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

I'm back from Thanksgiving break with another small patch for the Custom Difficulty beta!

Fixes
  • Enemy Bullet Speed is now properly tracked in Presets.
    IMPORTANT NOTE: Any already existing user-created presets will have Bullet Speed defaulting to 10% now, since the stat wasn't being properly tracked at the time that preset was made. You'll want to adjust this to the proper value and overwrite your presets to adjust this.
  • A rare (but reproducible) issue where Brutes would try to trigger a non-existent X-Death state has been fixed
  • A soft-lock that could be triggered by trying to create a new preset while in-game has been fixed
  • Disarmed TNT traps now properly grant the TNT weapon in addition to the TNT ammo
  • A potential fix was implemented to catch the "immortal enemy" issue when it happens and reverse the effects of it. This is a "reactive" fix to hopefully alleviate the issue until the actual cause is found and a "proactive" fix can be put in place
  • "Disable Health Regen" will also now disable the OHKO Protection that leaves the player with 1HP after receiving devastating damage

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10031737
Depot 1684931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link