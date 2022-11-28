CULTIC: Chapter One - v013c BETA Update

Hello everyone!
I'm back from Thanksgiving break with another small patch for the Custom Difficulty beta!
Fixes
- Enemy Bullet Speed is now properly tracked in Presets.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Any already existing user-created presets will have Bullet Speed defaulting to 10% now, since the stat wasn't being properly tracked at the time that preset was made. You'll want to adjust this to the proper value and overwrite your presets to adjust this.
- A rare (but reproducible) issue where Brutes would try to trigger a non-existent X-Death state has been fixed
- A soft-lock that could be triggered by trying to create a new preset while in-game has been fixed
- Disarmed TNT traps now properly grant the TNT weapon in addition to the TNT ammo
- A potential fix was implemented to catch the "immortal enemy" issue when it happens and reverse the effects of it. This is a "reactive" fix to hopefully alleviate the issue until the actual cause is found and a "proactive" fix can be put in place
- "Disable Health Regen" will also now disable the OHKO Protection that leaves the player with 1HP after receiving devastating damage
Changed depots in beta branch