QuestNotes update for 30 November 2022

Version0.13.10.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■新規追加
ステータスのアイコンを追加
リアクション先アクション選択時にオーバーレイを表示する
回避や抵抗が有効なエフェクトの色を変える
アクティブシーンで宣言してなかったり消費最大を超えてた場合は確認するように変更（設定変更可）
■その他
詳細プレビューで画面外にでないように変更
サーバーのメモリ消費量の改善

