■新規追加
ステータスのアイコンを追加
リアクション先アクション選択時にオーバーレイを表示する
回避や抵抗が有効なエフェクトの色を変える
アクティブシーンで宣言してなかったり消費最大を超えてた場合は確認するように変更（設定変更可）
■その他
詳細プレビューで画面外にでないように変更
サーバーのメモリ消費量の改善
QuestNotes update for 30 November 2022
Version0.13.10.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
■新規追加
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update