Version 0.8.19 - Hotfix

Whats it about?
Small hotfix that fixes a couple of important bugs, but also adds a couple of new things/changes. Now the challenges will correctly register as completed.
Builder Mode
Also; later this week we are implement a new feature you can enable for your Wee Tanks account called "Builder Mode", which unlocks all the possible map editor object for your account, but will restrict you from earning XP and marbles. For the people interested in just making epic campaigns!
So stay tuned for that...
Changes:
- Tankey town two new shop stands are open
- Fixed not earning marbles , rewards and anything from campaigns or challenges
- Player boost drains quicker now, but player speed is slightly increased
- Fixed deleting enemy tanks in editor still leaving a mark on the grid
- Tanks dodge air missiles way better now
- Rocket defender air missiles can get electrified and fly faster
- Properties for lighthouses now show up again, happy property changing!
- Fixed some more controller not responsive in main menu after coming back from a game
- White tanks death particles shrapnel is now white again !
- Fixed player bullet sound leaking from map editor to other scenes
- Fixed commander boom not showing up in map editor anymore
- Fixed King Tank Tokyo drifting when player not in sight
- Fixed engineer tank's turret tank will never deploy if engineer himself is killed before the turret appears
- Nuke Tank now disarms himself when round is restarting
- Fixed daily message not popping up
Changed files in this update