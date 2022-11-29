 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Rock Galactic update for 29 November 2022

Season 03: PATCH 8 (build 79800 - 29/11/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 10031190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

Your prayers have been heard, you can stop running now.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Tweaked sounds for enemies out of sight
  • Fixed Sludge Pump not destroying blisters on rockpox infected bugs
  • Fixed plague bladder burst ducking
  • Fixed See You in Hell perk UI bug
  • Fixed "Ski Mask" wrong headwear name
  • Fixed crash that could happen when a meteor landed in a refinery mission
  • Fixed sentry gun “use” text not being localized
  • Fixed player characters locked in running animation
  • Fixed damage bonus on contagion transmitter not being triggered by goo cannon corrosive dot

Changed files in this update

Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link