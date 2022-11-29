Season 03: PATCH 8 (build 79800 - 29/11/2022)

Hello Miners,
Your prayers have been heard, you can stop running now.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Tweaked sounds for enemies out of sight
- Fixed Sludge Pump not destroying blisters on rockpox infected bugs
- Fixed plague bladder burst ducking
- Fixed See You in Hell perk UI bug
- Fixed "Ski Mask" wrong headwear name
- Fixed crash that could happen when a meteor landed in a refinery mission
- Fixed sentry gun “use” text not being localized
- Fixed player characters locked in running animation
- Fixed damage bonus on contagion transmitter not being triggered by goo cannon corrosive dot
