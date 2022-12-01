Evil West - First Update (1.0.4)

Hey Hunters!
Our first update is now live on Steam! The complete patch notes is available down below, happy reading!
FEATURES
ALL PLATFORMS
- You can now toggle the Camera Shake in the Game options.
- You can now restart the current mission from the Lore menu’s Missions section.
PC
- You can now change the sprint action on keyboard to be a toggle instead of hold-to-sprint.
- The arrow cursor keys are not hard bound to the camera movement any more.
- Added the Exit button in the EULA screen upon the first launch of the game.
- You can now adjust the FOV (Field of View) angle in the options menu, which is especially useful if you own an ultrawide monitor.
BLOCKERS
- The player is no longer blocked while replaying the Remote RI Outpost mission.
- The player can’t get blocked any more while destroying the glamour seals in the Smoke and Mirrors mission.
- The player won’t get blocked inside the Man of People mission while destroying the monster nests. Note: the mission needs to be restarted from the Lore menu for this fix to work.
BUGFIXES
ALL PLATFORMS
- Fixed the analogue sticks player movement not working on some controllers.
- Fixed a combat sound staying active after the enemy’s death for one of the large enemies.
- Fixed the player being able to throw the enemy out of the arena in The Questionable Cargo mission.
- Fixed the cases where starting or loading the mission could take too long and the screen would never fade out from black.
- Fixed some of the large enemies’ HP pools being wrong if the player switches difficulty mid-encounter.
- Fixed the player being able to shoot Revolver even on cooldown, when combined with swapping from the Scorcher.
- Fixed one of the traversal interactions being active during the encounter in the Where Oil Tastes Like Blood mission.
- Fixed the player animation stuttering while using the Rifle close to the enemy.
- Fixed the Crippling Rod not always working properly against the Highborn enemy ranged attacks.
COOP
- Fixed the players being able to get soft-locked if they both died during tutorial in The First Spark mission.
