- Increased the texture quality to 4k
- Optimized general fidelity of graphics and added details to all levels.
- Added cinematic effects such as realistic depth of field and camera focal length
- Ship’s movement is more dynamic (yaw rotation is calculated dynamically).
- Satellites’ active range is lowered (they are more likely to stop intercepting when the player gets out of its range)
- Gatling Gun’s energy consumption is lowered.
Timewell: Trail of Celestes update for 28 November 2022
Update Notes For Ver. 1.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
