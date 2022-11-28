 Skip to content

Timewell: Trail of Celestes update for 28 November 2022

Update Notes For Ver. 1.22

  • Increased the texture quality to 4k
  • Optimized general fidelity of graphics and added details to all levels.
  • Added cinematic effects such as realistic depth of field and camera focal length
  • Ship’s movement is more dynamic (yaw rotation is calculated dynamically).
  • Satellites’ active range is lowered (they are more likely to stop intercepting when the player gets out of its range)
  • Gatling Gun’s energy consumption is lowered.

