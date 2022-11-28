 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 28 November 2022

Update 13.1 alpha

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

  • Introduced a searchlight in the rear of the locomotive with a separate switch in the cockpit to illuminate the platform at the beginning of the game, when the player is not yet able to illuminate the base.
  • Zombie attack distance reduced by 20%.
  • Plastic and cloth will now generate in crates 1 to 6 and 1 to 4 instead of just one.
  • Updated localization for several languages.
  • Localized train decoration key setting.

Corrected mistakes

  • Not suitable tool alert will no longer be displayed over the pause menu.
  • Fixed late bow reload sound.
  • Fixed a bug where fast archery would cause the arrow draw sound to disappear.
  • Fixed being able to manually reload a broken bow.


