Update 13.1 alpha

CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Introduced a searchlight in the rear of the locomotive with a separate switch in the cockpit to illuminate the platform at the beginning of the game, when the player is not yet able to illuminate the base.
- Zombie attack distance reduced by 20%.
- Plastic and cloth will now generate in crates 1 to 6 and 1 to 4 instead of just one.
- Updated localization for several languages.
- Localized train decoration key setting.
Corrected mistakes
- Not suitable tool alert will no longer be displayed over the pause menu.
- Fixed late bow reload sound.
- Fixed a bug where fast archery would cause the arrow draw sound to disappear.
- Fixed being able to manually reload a broken bow.
