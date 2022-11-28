 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 28 November 2022

Release 0.6.11 Preview Changelog

28 November 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

here another small release with some updates:

  • Updated frequency of environment stabilizers breaking up. We reduced it a bit since it was happening to frequenty.
  • Update auto import frequency. Now it will only come twice a day, at 8am and 8pm. This will make your workers waste less time in hauling.
  • Updated starting utilities storages to not movable. The initial storages for now will have to stay where they are but we will figure out a way to make you move them without having issues.
  • Fixed that for some of you couldn't save your game.
  • Fixed sometimes procuders wouldn't create an hauling order but would get stuck.

Changed depots in preview branch

