Release 0.6.11 Preview Changelog

Hello everyone,
here another small release with some updates:
- Updated frequency of environment stabilizers breaking up. We reduced it a bit since it was happening to frequenty.
- Update auto import frequency. Now it will only come twice a day, at 8am and 8pm. This will make your workers waste less time in hauling.
- Updated starting utilities storages to not movable. The initial storages for now will have to stay where they are but we will figure out a way to make you move them without having issues.
- Fixed that for some of you couldn't save your game.
- Fixed sometimes procuders wouldn't create an hauling order but would get stuck.
Changed depots in preview branch