PATCH NOTES
v1.07.409 - Turbine Trouble
- FIX: turbine destruction event physics
- FIX: can shoot through turbine railing spaces
- FIX: shotgun sounds
- FIX: rocket and sniper projectile destructible collision
- FIX: squirrel headshots (2x score)
- MAP FIX: Sanctuary material hit cues
- SOUND: Glider open / close
- UI: character select skills and mods grid
- RPG: max 6 skills and 6 mods
- HUD: end mission XP gained notification
- UPDATE: HUD Tutorial triggers (less 'wall' tutorial)
- HUD: overview shows map, skills, mods - [CAPS LOCK]
- AIM DOWN SIGHT TWEAKS: double barrel, mag rifle, bolt action sniper
