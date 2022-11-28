 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 28 November 2022

v1.07.409 - Turbine Trouble

Build 10030182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.07.409 - Turbine Trouble

  • FIX: turbine destruction event physics
  • FIX: can shoot through turbine railing spaces
  • FIX: shotgun sounds
  • FIX: rocket and sniper projectile destructible collision
  • FIX: squirrel headshots (2x score)
  • MAP FIX: Sanctuary material hit cues
  • SOUND: Glider open / close
  • UI: character select skills and mods grid
  • RPG: max 6 skills and 6 mods
  • HUD: end mission XP gained notification
  • UPDATE: HUD Tutorial triggers (less 'wall' tutorial)
  • HUD: overview shows map, skills, mods - [CAPS LOCK]
  • AIM DOWN SIGHT TWEAKS: double barrel, mag rifle, bolt action sniper

