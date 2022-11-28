Free camera control by standard WASD keys and mouse, static or moved with ship. Watch your ship from anywhere.
New ship - Ruby Princess.
Cruise Ship Handling update for 28 November 2022
Version 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
