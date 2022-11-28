Patch - 0.2.0.3 - Stray Goblins

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:
- We noticed a couple of naughty goblins stuck around in the Mineral Mines. They have delicately been 'taken care of'.
- One of our developers also left a bow lying around somewhere in the Mystical Woods. We do not condone littering, therefore the developer has been dealt with as well. Oh and we also removed the bow from the level.
Known Issues:
- There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
- There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
- When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
- In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
- In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
- In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.
Changed files in this update