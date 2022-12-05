Espresso Tycoon Prologue: Underwater - PATCH #2

Dear Coffee Lovers,

It's been a month since the launch of our game! Can you imagine?! Time flies so fast!

We are still very impressed and how much you like our Prologue!

We're collecting your feedback. Some ideas and suggestions are going to be added to the full version of Espresso Tycoon.

But we're improving the Prologue, too 😀

In the second Patch:

we added the LOD (Level Of Detail), which should help run the game smoothly even on some older PCs

we fixed some customers' sitting problems

we fixed the problem with some customers stuck in the coffee shop

we improved the sitting spots reserving system

we fixed the bug with ordering supplies related to switching the missions

If you have any other suggestions after playing our Prologue - let us know!

Your Coffee Enthusiasts,

DreamWay Games Team