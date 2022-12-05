 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Espresso Tycoon Prologue: Underwater update for 5 December 2022

Espresso Tycoon Prologue: Underwater - PATCH #2

Share · View all patches · Build 10030036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Coffee Lovers,

It's been a month since the launch of our game! Can you imagine?! Time flies so fast!

We are still very impressed and how much you like our Prologue!
We're collecting your feedback. Some ideas and suggestions are going to be added to the full version of Espresso Tycoon.
But we're improving the Prologue, too 😀

In the second Patch:
  • we added the LOD (Level Of Detail), which should help run the game smoothly even on some older PCs
  • we fixed some customers' sitting problems
  • we fixed the problem with some customers stuck in the coffee shop
  • we improved the sitting spots reserving system
  • we fixed the bug with ordering supplies related to switching the missions

If you have any other suggestions after playing our Prologue - let us know!

Your Coffee Enthusiasts,
DreamWay Games Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1904981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link