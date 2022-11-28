 Skip to content

Spartacus: Born to be free update for 28 November 2022

Added Vietnamese language. Added the issuance of achievements.

Share · View all patches · Build 10029862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

