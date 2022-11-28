Added Vietnamese language. Added the issuance of achievements.
Spartacus: Born to be free update for 28 November 2022
Added Vietnamese language. Added the issuance of achievements.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update