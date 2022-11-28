 Skip to content

Plunge The Plumber update for 28 November 2022

Update 1.3

Plunge The Plumber update for 28 November 2022

Update 1.3

Build 10029822

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added visual queues for each repair job.
  • Fixed saving issue with Boss Fights you can now save after each Boss Fight.
  • Added screws counter to keep track of how many you collect.
  • Added cutscenes.
  • Updated reflections and lighting.
  • Optimized loading objects.
  • Fixed camera distance.

