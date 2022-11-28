- Added visual queues for each repair job.
- Fixed saving issue with Boss Fights you can now save after each Boss Fight.
- Added screws counter to keep track of how many you collect.
- Added cutscenes.
- Updated reflections and lighting.
- Optimized loading objects.
- Fixed camera distance.
Plunge The Plumber update for 28 November 2022
Update 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
