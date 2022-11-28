 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clash II update for 28 November 2022

Update Notes For 28 November

Share · View all patches · Build 10029735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvement of the enemy AI
  • Improvements to the animation system
  • Improvements to the skill system
  • Visual changes to buildings on the map
  • Changes in the cost of recruiting units
  • Location improvements
  • Addition of the last two missions to the Heathens campaign

Changed files in this update

Depot 1347761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link