- Improvement of the enemy AI
- Improvements to the animation system
- Improvements to the skill system
- Visual changes to buildings on the map
- Changes in the cost of recruiting units
- Location improvements
- Addition of the last two missions to the Heathens campaign
Clash II update for 28 November 2022
Update Notes For 28 November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update