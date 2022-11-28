 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 28 November 2022

0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10029718

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Ladybugs not showing up on the map in Mossy Ruins
  • Some improvements to Death Respawn triggering
  • Electro activated Rail Mushmovers will be red
  • Super Mindshroom renamed to Purple Mindshroom, and it lets you keep the extra MP from Purple Mushrooms
  • Fixed how Spell Costs are calculated (Spell Sphere won't be as broken)
  • Lowered the Spell Spheres reduction to 30%
  • Fixed a broken animation on the Spark Ball cap
  • Added the missing trail fx to Spark Ball
  • Extended Mossy Ruins theme

Changed files in this update

