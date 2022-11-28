- Fixed Ladybugs not showing up on the map in Mossy Ruins
- Some improvements to Death Respawn triggering
- Electro activated Rail Mushmovers will be red
- Super Mindshroom renamed to Purple Mindshroom, and it lets you keep the extra MP from Purple Mushrooms
- Fixed how Spell Costs are calculated (Spell Sphere won't be as broken)
- Lowered the Spell Spheres reduction to 30%
- Fixed a broken animation on the Spark Ball cap
- Added the missing trail fx to Spark Ball
- Extended Mossy Ruins theme
Lone Fungus update for 28 November 2022
0.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
