刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 28 November 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' November 28 Update Log Ver. 1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.0 version of the big update

  1. Linkage "Chivalry Road song", in the magic cave challenge can play level 1, with the main male and female said to get Lu Ling Ji
  2. Linkage "martial arts chicken chivalry" (released on December 23) in the magic cave challenge can play level 1, with the main male and female said to get chicken chivalry
  3. Property UI redesign
  4. male and female main can customize the name (the cellar escape level can change the name)
  5. Cancellation of the combat backtracking function, this function is too large for memory loss, after careful consideration to remove

Second preview

  1. linkage "witch contract" 3 levels
  2. Linkage "Chivalry Song" 2 new levels
  3. Linkage "martial arts chicken chivalry" new 2 levels

