RE：Countermark Saga FS' November 28 Update Log Ver. 1.2.0

1.2.0 version of the big update
- Linkage "Chivalry Road song", in the magic cave challenge can play level 1, with the main male and female said to get Lu Ling Ji
- Linkage "martial arts chicken chivalry" (released on December 23) in the magic cave challenge can play level 1, with the main male and female said to get chicken chivalry
- Property UI redesign
- male and female main can customize the name (the cellar escape level can change the name)
- Cancellation of the combat backtracking function, this function is too large for memory loss, after careful consideration to remove
Second preview
- linkage "witch contract" 3 levels
- Linkage "Chivalry Song" 2 new levels
- Linkage "martial arts chicken chivalry" new 2 levels
Changed files in this update