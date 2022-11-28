 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 28 November 2022

Patch Notes[11.28.2022]

Patch Notes[11.28.2022]

Bug Fix:

  1. Prevented backend errors that would be caused by saving and loading the game when a crime was in progress.
  2. Fixed a text bug that appeared occasionally after removing a tumuli
  3. Fixed an issue that would prevent generating tumuli when population is consumed through Strategy Cards
  4. Fixed an issue that would cause Brassware Store animations and disaster animations to be scattered on each other
  5. Fixed building tile issues at the edge of the land, they should be more consistent now.
  6. Fixed an issue that roads weren't providing their intended bonus to certain buildings

Optimizations:

  1. Talent unlock and upgrade costs are significantly reduced.
  2. Added support for frame selection and deletion for City Wall and fences
  3. Changed some talent descriptions to explain their function and conditions better.
  4. Increase pruduction of Handicraft building Waterwheel, and adjusted production values for Blueprint buildings Spring Stone and Carpe Diem Tavern accordingly.
  5. Increased production values and internal levels for Rare and Divine blueprint buildings, and adjusted construction cost, maintenance cost and demanded population accordingly.
  6. Added a new ruins marker above destroyed buildings.

