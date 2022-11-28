Patch Notes[11.28.2022]

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Bug Fix:
- Prevented backend errors that would be caused by saving and loading the game when a crime was in progress.
- Fixed a text bug that appeared occasionally after removing a tumuli
- Fixed an issue that would prevent generating tumuli when population is consumed through Strategy Cards
- Fixed an issue that would cause Brassware Store animations and disaster animations to be scattered on each other
- Fixed building tile issues at the edge of the land, they should be more consistent now.
- Fixed an issue that roads weren't providing their intended bonus to certain buildings
Optimizations:
- Talent unlock and upgrade costs are significantly reduced.
- Added support for frame selection and deletion for City Wall and fences
- Changed some talent descriptions to explain their function and conditions better.
- Increase pruduction of Handicraft building Waterwheel, and adjusted production values for Blueprint buildings Spring Stone and Carpe Diem Tavern accordingly.
- Increased production values and internal levels for Rare and Divine blueprint buildings, and adjusted construction cost, maintenance cost and demanded population accordingly.
- Added a new ruins marker above destroyed buildings.
Find out how you can contribute.
Changed files in this update