Retirement Simulator V0.6.24 updates and fixes

Dear Players,

We just released a new patch (0.6.24), with some bugfixes and improvements. Thank you all for your support to Retirement Simulator!

Bugfixes:

1.Resolved an issue reported by a few players that some bottons would delay after frequent clicks.

2. Resolved a number of issues reported by ‘bug log automatic upload’ function

Improvements:

Dozens of news events have been added, which will be triggered randomly at the end of the round. Minor value adjustment has been implemented to some new and old events. This may cause increase or decrease in health, mentality and energy. Optimized the loading of in-game icons, characters, UI and other art resources within the game engine. Improved the loading speed of images and resolved the flickering and other issues that may occur when loading. Slightly adjusted the ballistics of the enemies in the mini-game. Added a set of dialogues with Qian Kexin to the Gougou dialogues.

Cheers & Thanks again for your support,

DoubleThink Studio