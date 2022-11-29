Retirement Simulator V0.6.24 updates and fixes

Dear Players,
We just released a new patch (0.6.24), with some bugfixes and improvements. Thank you all for your support to Retirement Simulator!
Bugfixes:
1.Resolved an issue reported by a few players that some bottons would delay after frequent clicks.
2. Resolved a number of issues reported by ‘bug log automatic upload’ function
Improvements:
- Dozens of news events have been added, which will be triggered randomly at the end of the round.
- Minor value adjustment has been implemented to some new and old events. This may cause increase or decrease in health, mentality and energy.
- Optimized the loading of in-game icons, characters, UI and other art resources within the game engine. Improved the loading speed of images and resolved the flickering and other issues that may occur when loading.
- Slightly adjusted the ballistics of the enemies in the mini-game.
- Added a set of dialogues with Qian Kexin to the Gougou dialogues.
Cheers & Thanks again for your support,
DoubleThink Studio
