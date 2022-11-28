Update #2 ver. EA 1.2

NEW! It is now possible to filter and exclude multiple features on the sales page.
Gameplay changes
Game
- Loading time optimalizations
- Build size reduction
- Added restart of the game at the end of the round (set of rounds)
- Added more pillowcases for Bulanci
- The game now remembers the settings
- The game can be paused by players using both gamepad and keyboard now
- Added more names for Bulanci
- Added the first two pages of the history book
- Added new kinds of animations
- Added highlighting of a player after respawn
- Added a protection time of 2 seconds after respawn of a Bulanek, during which it cannot die or shoot
Factory
- Added a protection time of 5 seconds after the respawn of the Zombie Bulanek, during which it cannot die or shoot
Disco
- Fixed falling through the sliding dance platform
- Fixed a bug which made the player get stuck under the stairs
Minigun
- Changed the bullet dispersion from random to symmetrically spread out
Mine
- Fixed a bug which made it impossible to lay down the mine
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug which caused weapons to shoot after reloading
- Fixed a bug which caused weapons to shoot after the player respawned
- Fixed a bug which caused the game to not remember previous choices
- The interface has been reworked for 12 players
- Fixed a bug which caused the appearance of a Bulanek in the selection to not match its appearance in the game
- Fixed various minor graphic glitches in medium detail
- Fixed various minor bugs
