 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bulanci update for 28 November 2022

Update #2 ver. EA 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10029432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes

Game
  • Loading time optimalizations
  • Build size reduction
  • Added restart of the game at the end of the round (set of rounds)
  • Added more pillowcases for Bulanci
  • The game now remembers the settings
  • The game can be paused by players using both gamepad and keyboard now
  • Added more names for Bulanci
  • Added the first two pages of the history book
  • Added new kinds of animations
  • Added highlighting of a player after respawn
  • Added a protection time of 2 seconds after respawn of a Bulanek, during which it cannot die or shoot
Factory
  • Added a protection time of 5 seconds after the respawn of the Zombie Bulanek, during which it cannot die or shoot
Disco
  • Fixed falling through the sliding dance platform
  • Fixed a bug which made the player get stuck under the stairs
Minigun
  • Changed the bullet dispersion from random to symmetrically spread out
Mine
  • Fixed a bug which made it impossible to lay down the mine

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug which caused weapons to shoot after reloading
  • Fixed a bug which caused weapons to shoot after the player respawned
  • Fixed a bug which caused the game to not remember previous choices
  • The interface has been reworked for 12 players
  • Fixed a bug which caused the appearance of a Bulanek in the selection to not match its appearance in the game
  • Fixed various minor graphic glitches in medium detail
  • Fixed various minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1732921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link