Update 0.57.2

Good day, fighters!
Today the game has been updated to version 0.57.2, which includes the following changes:
- Redesigned command core hacking interface at outposts in the Canyon and Testing Ground locations. The new hacking mechanism now will require players not only to react but also to have a certain ingenuity, since for a successful hacking you will have to play a mini-game. In future updates, similar mini-games will be applied to other game mechanics;
- Fixed a long-standing issue in the server code that caused weapon "durability" modifications to change the weapon's stats, but the modified stats were not actually used in the calculations. Now everything works as expected, so you should expect the actual durability reduction of weapons that have been modified for damage;
- Changed the mechanics of weapon modifiers: now the damage modification works not exactly at 10%, but in the range of 10-12%, which will allow players to create more unique weapons;
- Fixed problems with some loot for NPC bandits;
- Fixed bugs in the design of the "Testing Ground" location;
- Fixed problems with the spawn point of cave spiders in the location "Coast";
- Fixed problems with incorrect volume and fading sound of MSR-12 shots;
- Fixed a problem with the lack of reloading sound for Glock 17, GSH-18, Springfield 1911, Coyote, rifles "Fox" and "Mosin";
- Fixed bugs in the design of the "Spider Cave" location;
- Changed the visual effect when receiving a significant dose of radiation;
- Changed the visual effect of alcohol poisoning. In addition, this effect depends on the player's activity: when moving and turning the head, it intensifies; when standing, it decreases;
- Minor optimization of the server code.
Changed files in this update