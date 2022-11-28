- Adjusted the tactic of the Golden Furnace Boy: the cooldown is reduced to 45 seconds, and there is a 30% chance to cause 150% extra damage.
- Reduced the dispelling ability of White Dragon Shadow Bombardment.
- Reduced the cost of remnant souls and gold coins of random aurora equipment purchase from shop.
- Fixed the issue that the effect of the Eye of Mystery upgrades does not take effect when the game is restarted.
- Due to performance issues caused by certain types of mechanic monsters, such monsters have been removed from the Remnant Soul and Tower of Mystery. This will not affect the corresponding pets.
- Fixed the issue where aurora upgrade would ignore talent slots increased by stone of reversal.
- Added automatic decomposition of golden pets (Aurora will not be included).
- Fixed the issue that when decomposing gold, silver, and pets of the same kind, the corresponding aurora spirit would also be decomposed.
- Increased the adventure duration of Remnant Soul.
- Fix some other known bugs.
Ghost of Dragon update for 28 November 2022
Updated on November 28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
