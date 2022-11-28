 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 28 November 2022

Beta Patch 1.5.2

Beta Patch 1.5.2

Build 10028347

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture which fixes a few issues with tilemap textures.

  • Fixed secret tilemaps in World 1 using the wrong tilemap texture
  • Fixed a tile error in 2-1

