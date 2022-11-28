Beta Patch 1.5.2

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture which fixes a few issues with tilemap textures.
- Fixed secret tilemaps in World 1 using the wrong tilemap texture
- Fixed a tile error in 2-1
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture which fixes a few issues with tilemap textures.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update