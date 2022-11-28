Update v58 (Nov 28)

New Content:
- Added 10 more stars to obtain for most achievements.
- Added "Tank Cooldown" into the Prestige Temp Boosts pool.
Changes:
- Increased the max level of most Prestige Temp Boosts, but made their cost scale up more quickly.
- Pets below tier 6 can now be upgraded past level 10 until they reach 100% master stats.
QoL Improvements:
- Clicking the boss rush button will always open the boss rush menu (rather than just deactivate boss rush if it was previously active).
- Made boss energy drops more bold and visible.
- Added a "Max" upgrade button to the Prestige Temp Boosts menu.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the "skill ready" circle in the bottom right placement on Desert.
- Various minor bug and UI fixes.
Changed files in this update