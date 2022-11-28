 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 28 November 2022

Update v58 (Nov 28)

Share · View all patches · Build 10028192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Added 10 more stars to obtain for most achievements.
  • Added "Tank Cooldown" into the Prestige Temp Boosts pool.

Changes:

  • Increased the max level of most Prestige Temp Boosts, but made their cost scale up more quickly.
  • Pets below tier 6 can now be upgraded past level 10 until they reach 100% master stats.

QoL Improvements:

  • Clicking the boss rush button will always open the boss rush menu (rather than just deactivate boss rush if it was previously active).
  • Made boss energy drops more bold and visible.
  • Added a "Max" upgrade button to the Prestige Temp Boosts menu.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the "skill ready" circle in the bottom right placement on Desert.
  • Various minor bug and UI fixes.

Changed files in this update

Idle Monster TD: Evolved Content Depot 1887931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link