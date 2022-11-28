FPS Chess - Version 1.0.21

**
Patch Notes
**
- Fixed client rubberbanding on bishop glide and rook grapple.
- Fixed client issue where ability cooldowns sometimes didn't refresh to show they were available after the cooldown period ended.
**
**
Changed files in this update