 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FPS Chess update for 28 November 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 10028058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Patch Notes

**

  • Fixed client rubberbanding on bishop glide and rook grapple.
  • Fixed client issue where ability cooldowns sometimes didn't refresh to show they were available after the cooldown period ended.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2021911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link