STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE update for 8 December 2022

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE PATCH 01.01

Build 10027539

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Retention of accessories equipped by allied characters that leave the party
  • Addition of the ability to perform a DUMA scan while moving
  • Adjustments to the frequency that allied characters perform healing actions in battle
  • Adjustments to some battles
  • Adjustments to some UI and UI operation element
  • Bug fixes
  • Optimisation

