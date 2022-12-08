- Retention of accessories equipped by allied characters that leave the party
- Addition of the ability to perform a DUMA scan while moving
- Adjustments to the frequency that allied characters perform healing actions in battle
- Adjustments to some battles
- Adjustments to some UI and UI operation element
- Bug fixes
- Optimisation
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE update for 8 December 2022
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE PATCH 01.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
