Small Update

🔹Blood dripping effects from carnivores eating meat are once again visible.
🔹Meganeura are once again visible.
🔹Meganeura now have 4x their previous amount of flesh.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
🔹Blood dripping effects from carnivores eating meat are once again visible.
🔹Meganeura are once again visible.
🔹Meganeura now have 4x their previous amount of flesh.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update