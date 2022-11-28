 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 28 November 2022

Small Update

Build 10027452

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹Blood dripping effects from carnivores eating meat are once again visible.

🔹Meganeura are once again visible.

🔹Meganeura now have 4x their previous amount of flesh.

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
