Another Map Update

v0.17.0:
Map
- Split Shop into Card Shop and Trinkets Shop.
- Branching paths now have three paths instead of two.
- Path strand combats are now fixed encounters with random battle modifiers and rewards.
- Changed main path combats to show as unknown combat nodes.
- Adjusted some map node spawn rules.
General
- Hovering an entity now only shows their intent tooltip. Hovering an entity's modifiers shows their modifier tooltips.
- Reduced extra gold reward from 43-47 to 33-37.
- changed "Dead Thief" event to "Join Cult" and reworked its choices.
- Added new corruption: Cretinous.
- Added idle animations to Mystic and various enemies.
- Added new visual fx to various enemies.
- Added scene transition effect.
- Added class descriptions to pick screen.
- Fixed some soft locks caused by props being knocked back at same time they were destroyed.
- Fixed how actions are processed, addresses actions not completing properly.
- Fixed player not getting erased while loading sometimes.
- Fixed heroes not being kept alive correctly while getting knocked back.
- Fixed aoe indicators not updating when their owner is moved.
- Fixed crash when using Chaotic Rift on props.
- Fixed crash with Lifelink and impact damage.
- Misc tooltip fixes.
Battles
- Fixed skitterbugs not getting added to battles.
- Adjusted layouts and objects in a few Act 1 battles.
- Hazards and Sources have randomized positions in Act 1 battles.
- Larva Host: reduced larva infestation count from 5 to 4.
- Aether source now directly draws cards for the hero that walks on it.
- Fixed most props not having the Immovable trait.
Dragoon Cards
- Brute Force: fixed upgrade not improving the card.
- Unload: removed.
Mystic Cards
- Endless Tome (new): Rune, Rare.
- Shimmer (new): Skill, Common.
- Unstable Portal (new): Skill, Uncommon.
- Arcane Echo: now exhausts until it's upgraded.
- Frost Bolt: re-enabled and set to Common rarity.
- Lost In Thought: changed its condition from "Skill card played" to "card exhausted".
- Swap: cast range is now global; its upgrade now increases its card draw count.
- Synergy Strike: increased base damage from 6 to 9; increased damage per augment from 2(3) to 3(4).
- Thunderclap: fixed it not interacting with impact modifiers (Glowing Hand, Force, etc.).
- Searing Hold: removed.
Phantom Cards
- Sleight of Hand (new): Rune, Rare.
- Acrobatics: increased energy cost from 1 to 2; changed upgrade from Innate to 1 energy cost.
- Bushwhack: Increased damage from 11(15) to 14(18).
- Invigorate: Now procs on the second move, and only procs once per turn.
- Stygian Bomb: multiple instances now get tracked separately instead of stacking in a way that makes them take longer to detonate.
Relics
- Cultist Vial (new): Event.
- Book of the Dead and Pirate Hat now track their progress.
- Bone Scythe: fixed it not working with single-target cards.
- Stone Talons now also provide +2 max HP to their wearer.
