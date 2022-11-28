 Skip to content

Tendryll Playtest update for 28 November 2022

Another Map Update

v0.17.0:

Map

  • Split Shop into Card Shop and Trinkets Shop.
  • Branching paths now have three paths instead of two.
  • Path strand combats are now fixed encounters with random battle modifiers and rewards.
  • Changed main path combats to show as unknown combat nodes.
  • Adjusted some map node spawn rules.

General

  • Hovering an entity now only shows their intent tooltip. Hovering an entity's modifiers shows their modifier tooltips.
  • Reduced extra gold reward from 43-47 to 33-37.
  • changed "Dead Thief" event to "Join Cult" and reworked its choices.
  • Added new corruption: Cretinous.
  • Added idle animations to Mystic and various enemies.
  • Added new visual fx to various enemies.
  • Added scene transition effect.
  • Added class descriptions to pick screen.
  • Fixed some soft locks caused by props being knocked back at same time they were destroyed.
  • Fixed how actions are processed, addresses actions not completing properly.
  • Fixed player not getting erased while loading sometimes.
  • Fixed heroes not being kept alive correctly while getting knocked back.
  • Fixed aoe indicators not updating when their owner is moved.
  • Fixed crash when using Chaotic Rift on props.
  • Fixed crash with Lifelink and impact damage.
  • Misc tooltip fixes.

Battles

  • Fixed skitterbugs not getting added to battles.
  • Adjusted layouts and objects in a few Act 1 battles.
  • Hazards and Sources have randomized positions in Act 1 battles.
  • Larva Host: reduced larva infestation count from 5 to 4.
  • Aether source now directly draws cards for the hero that walks on it.
  • Fixed most props not having the Immovable trait.

Dragoon Cards

  • Brute Force: fixed upgrade not improving the card.
  • Unload: removed.

Mystic Cards

  • Endless Tome (new): Rune, Rare.
  • Shimmer (new): Skill, Common.
  • Unstable Portal (new): Skill, Uncommon.
  • Arcane Echo: now exhausts until it's upgraded.
  • Frost Bolt: re-enabled and set to Common rarity.
  • Lost In Thought: changed its condition from "Skill card played" to "card exhausted".
  • Swap: cast range is now global; its upgrade now increases its card draw count.
  • Synergy Strike: increased base damage from 6 to 9; increased damage per augment from 2(3) to 3(4).
  • Thunderclap: fixed it not interacting with impact modifiers (Glowing Hand, Force, etc.).
  • Searing Hold: removed.

Phantom Cards

  • Sleight of Hand (new): Rune, Rare.
  • Acrobatics: increased energy cost from 1 to 2; changed upgrade from Innate to 1 energy cost.
  • Bushwhack: Increased damage from 11(15) to 14(18).
  • Invigorate: Now procs on the second move, and only procs once per turn.
  • Stygian Bomb: multiple instances now get tracked separately instead of stacking in a way that makes them take longer to detonate.

Relics

  • Cultist Vial (new): Event.
  • Book of the Dead and Pirate Hat now track their progress.
  • Bone Scythe: fixed it not working with single-target cards.
  • Stone Talons now also provide +2 max HP to their wearer.

