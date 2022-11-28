 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 28 November 2022

Version 1.9.1

  • Fixed a bug that in certain cases caused login streaks to not register
  • Login bonuses now grant 100 fusion gems instead of 10
  • Loot Rush "retreat" prompt now appears every 10 floors instead of 5 and auto-skips after a few seconds

