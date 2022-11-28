- Fixed a bug that in certain cases caused login streaks to not register
- Login bonuses now grant 100 fusion gems instead of 10
- Loot Rush "retreat" prompt now appears every 10 floors instead of 5 and auto-skips after a few seconds
HyperLeague Heroes update for 28 November 2022
Version 1.9.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update