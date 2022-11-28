 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone King update for 28 November 2022

Lk v4.01: Backstab critical hits, GUI and art improvements, new defect

Share · View all patches · Build 10027163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI:

  • Move scanners GUI are now windows, have tooltips
  • GUI abilities now distinguish between ammo, cooldown, and heat
  • Targeting reticles are now animated
  • Movement and Ability input modes renamed to be clearer

Gameplay:

  • Enemy weakpoints added. Attack from behind to deal extra damage
  • Team play fixed starting with both units selected
  • Argent added Rotational Disorientation defect. Limitations from Spin Slash and Lander removed until the defect triggers
  • Wraith stealth defect now doesn't apply to images, decreased rate at which range increases

Art:

  • Wraith added sprites transitioning from normal to stealth mode

Changed files in this update

Lone King Content Depot 1344951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link