Lk v4.01: Backstab critical hits, GUI and art improvements, new defect

GUI:
- Move scanners GUI are now windows, have tooltips
- GUI abilities now distinguish between ammo, cooldown, and heat
- Targeting reticles are now animated
- Movement and Ability input modes renamed to be clearer
Gameplay:
- Enemy weakpoints added. Attack from behind to deal extra damage
- Team play fixed starting with both units selected
- Argent added Rotational Disorientation defect. Limitations from Spin Slash and Lander removed until the defect triggers
- Wraith stealth defect now doesn't apply to images, decreased rate at which range increases
Art:
- Wraith added sprites transitioning from normal to stealth mode
